WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Dowling Maroons have won six state football titles in a row. Maroons will be a favorite to make it seven in a row. Dowling added former SE Polk running back Gavin Williams to the roster, as Williams decided to transfer.

Head Coach Tom Wilson and Williams respond to criticism of the transfer.

The Maroons open up the season August 30 against Waukee.