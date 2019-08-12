Drought Threats Begin in Iowa

Posted 1:13 pm, August 12, 2019

After one of the wettest years on record, a drought could start to creep into the Midwest.

The latest drought monitor shows parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana are now on the brink of a drought. The Midwest Region of the drought monitor is 84% drought-free, down from 91% last week.

Any classified drought in the corn belt, can potentially lead to yield loss. Especially this year where many fields were planted late.

A late harvest season is also expected this year, with concerns of early frost damage.

