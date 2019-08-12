× Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after sustaining serious injuries from a motorcycle crash in Des Moines over the weekend.

The crash happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. Des Moines police said 21-year-old Austin Goodrich, of Adel, was riding northbound when he lost control, struck the west curb and crashed. Goodrich sustained serious head injuries and was taken to MercyOne in critical condition where he later died.

Police said Goodrich was not wearing a helmet.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. Police said there were no other vehicles involved. Police believe excessive speed and failure to maintain control significantly contributed to the crash.