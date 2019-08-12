× Marty Tirrell’s Fraud Trial Delayed Until 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – The federal fraud trial of a former Des Moines radio host has been continued to 2020.

Marty Tirrell, who has hosted sports talk shows on 1460 KXNO, 1700 The Champ, and other local stations, faces 10 charges of fraud total. He was charged in February with five counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of access device fraud.

Court documents say Tirrell marketed himself as a sports ticket broker and stole more than $1.5 million from investors between 2016 and 2017.

Tirrell would allegedly buy sports tickets and resell them with the promise to share the profits with investors. Prosecutors say he started keeping all the money for himself and not purchasing tickets at all.

His trial had been scheduled for September but last week a judge approved a motion for continuance because Tirrell’s new attorney asked for more time to prepare.

The new trial date is January 6, 2020.