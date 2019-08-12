× Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Baby

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A Sigourney man accused of killing his girlfriend’s four-month-old baby has entered a plea of not guilty.

Johnny Dale Jr. has also waived his right to a speedy trial. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Dale was arrested back in June. Police say the baby’s mother had returned to her Oskaloosa home from an overnight shift to find her baby unresponsive. The child had a bruise on his forehead and injuries to his spine. The baby boy died at the hospital.

According to investigators, Dale admitted to bouncing the baby on an air mattress in an effort to get him to stop crying

Dale’s jury trial is set for November 19th at the Mahaska County Courthouse.