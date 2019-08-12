‘On With Life’ Giving Away 1,000 Bike Helmets at Iowa State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – ‘On With Life’ is giving away free bicycle helmets to promote safe riding during Iowa State Fair.

On Monday, the organization gives away 1,000 helmets to people for all sizes.

According to the National Safety Council one-third of non-fatal bicycle injuries are to the head.

On With Life Occupational Therapist Emily Summerfield said they see on average 30 patients a year for a helmet injury.

“I typically will look at their vision, but I also will have an open communication with their physical therapist on making sure that I am paying attention to their neck as to what physical therapy is working on as well as their vestibular system,” Summerfield said.

On With Life has a seven-domain concussion program that focuses on different parts depending on the severity of the injury.

“As we know that no two brain injuries are similar. We treat them based on what we are seeing as far as their symptoms from their brain injury, and of course, the biggest thing is just making sure that we are incorporating their goals into therapy. Whatever they truly want to work on,” Summerfield said.

Iowa DOT has reported 175 bike and vehicle crashes in 2019. Twenty-seven of those involved someone not wearing a helmet.

Iowa is one of two states that does not have any requirements when it comes to wearing a bike or motorcycle helmet.

You can find On With Life at the Farm Bureau Park on the fairgrounds giving away free helmets from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday.