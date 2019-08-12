Police: Man Claiming to be Uber Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Pleasant Hill police said a man claiming to be an Uber driver took two women to his home this weekend and sexually assaulted one of them.

Nirmal Chhetri, 33, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. Two women said that he approached them near Wells Fargo Arena this weekend and claimed to be an off-duty uber driver. He then allegedly drove the women to his home where he sexually assaulted one of them.

He remains in the Polk County Jail.

Police remind everyone to know who they are getting into a car with, even if you think it is a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.