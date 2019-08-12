Pop Up Storms May Become Severe in Eastern Iowa

Rain has lifted into Northeast Iowa mid-morning and continues to push away from Central Iowa. The highest rainfall totals on Monday morning are found in southern Iowa in Centerville with 1.14”. The Des Moines Metro received just more than a quarter inch on Monday. There are drier conditions and some partial clearing is taking place in western and southwestern Iowa late this morning. This will lead to increasing instability throughout the state. A warm front is draped west to east through Central Iowa. This will be the boundary that strong to severe storms may start to develop and move along through the early afternoon.

Eastern Iowa looks to be the focus for redeveloping storms that will begin to pop up after noon. A few pop-up showers and storms may first develop near Des Moines during the early afternoon and then move into southeastern Iowa. Southeastern Iowa is where the storms may intensify later in the afternoon. A slight to enhanced risk of storms is in place for southeastern Iowa into Central Illinois. This is where storms are more likely to produce hail, damaging winds and have an isolated tornado threat.

We will be watching to see how the atmosphere recovers and where storms first start to pop up during the early afternoon.