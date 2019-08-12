Severe Storms Possible Across Iowa Monday

Rain will continue to push east and out of Central Iowa through mid-morning. Drier weather will fill in from southwest Iowa and the cloud cover may start to break up a bit allowing for temperatures to rise into the mid-80s through noon. This will lead to increasing instability throughout the state. A warm front is draped west to east through Central Iowa. This will be the boundary that strong to severe storms may start to develop and move along through the early afternoon.

There is still some spin to the atmosphere on the northwest edge of the complex of rain that moved through early this morning and that may meet up with that sharp boundary between the heat and humidity to build in southern Iowa and lower temperatures in northern Iowa. If a storm gets fired up along that boundary, it may possibly produce a tornado, strong winds, and hail during the afternoon.

We will be watching to see how the atmosphere recovers and if there is enough energy that rebounds to get this second round of storms going.