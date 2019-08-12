× Wind Turbines Can Cause Sickness, Say Public Health Officials

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Madison County Board of Public Health is going on record that there are legitimate negative health effects caused by wind turbines.

Board Chair Dr. Kevin de Regnier identified two concerns after a review of scientific literature and months of hearings and meetings with residents and MidAmerican Energy.

The two health concerns identified are:

“Flicker” caused by the sun reflecting off turbine blades creates a strobe effect that can cause headaches and nausea. “Infrasound” is a soundwave just below what the ear can actually detect. It is created by the turbines disturbing wind flow. It, too, can cause headaches and nausea.

“Resolved that the Madison County Board of Health determines that there is the potential for negative health affects associated with commercial wind turbines and that current setbacks are inadequate to protect the public health,” said Madison County Public Health in a statement to Channel 13.

The board recommends that any future wind turbine projects be 1.5 miles from any residence. The County Board of Supervisors will discuss this tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.