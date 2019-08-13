× Collin Richards Writes Apology for Murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena

IOWA — A man facing life in prison for killing a former Iowa State University golfer has issued an apology.

Collin Richards sent a letter to Judge Bethany Currie Tuesday saying “I want to show remorse for stripping a life from society, worse from a loving family. I want the family and you to know I am sorry.”

Richards goes on to say “change” is his mission and a new life is his goal. He pledges to use all resources and steps saying “if there is anything I can do I will.”

Richards has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena. The former ISU student-athlete was attacked on an Ames golf course last September.

Richards will be sentenced on August 23 and faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.