Crash Report: Driver Dies After Going Through Stop Sign, Hitting Semi

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A Kentucky woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a semi near Carroll just before noon Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old Tia Newsome of Radcliff, Kentucky was traveling eastbound on E. 18th when she ran a stop sign and hit a semi traveling southbound on County Road N33.

Newsome’s car ended up in the ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, Cody Farrell of Glidden, was not hurt.