× Update: Evacuation Lifted Following Anhydrous Leak at Co-op in Collins

COLLINS, Iowa – An anhydrous leak forced the southeast corner of Collins to be temporarily evacuated Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to to the scene of an anhydrous leak at the Landus Cooperative at 324 Railway St. just before 11:00 a.m. About 10 to 12 homes east of the location were evacuated because of the direction the wind is blowing, according to Capt. Nicholas Lennie with the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

A 500-foot radius evacuation was lifted at 1:28 p.m. after the leak was stopped and the residual was contained.

Fire crews from Collins, Colo, and Maxwell were all on scene. The Des Moines Fire Department’s HAZMAT team assisted with members of the Story County Sheriff’s Office and Story County Emergency Management.

There were no injuries reported.