Hotel Workers Train to Combat Human Trafficking in Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The hotel industry is taking on human trafficking and state leaders are making sure they are involved.

A training event for hotel employees was part of the American Hotel and Lodging Association's No Room for Trafficking campaign. Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds took part in the event.

“Human trafficking is horrific. There are predators who prey on vulnerable children, vulnerable men and women and we have to stop it,” said Ernst.

Hotel workers at the front desk and housekeepers are the people who often see human trafficking firsthand, but they have to learn to spot the signs. That's the goal of the training.

“We want anyone involved in the trafficking industry to understand that when you walk into a hotel, there are going to be people there who understand what you are doing. They are going to see what you are doing, and they are going to report what you are doing,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

The event is the first in a series of regional events to combat human trafficking.