Julián Castro Says Affordable Housing is a Human Right

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Julián Castro already made a visit to the Iowa State Fair, but he is continuing to campaign in Iowa.

Tuesday afternoon the former Housing and Urban Development secretary held a town hall meeting on affordable housing. Castro was joined by developers, community leaders and affordable housing advocates to address housing concerns in cities, suburbs and rural communities.

Castro told voters affordable housing is a human right. He said he has a plan to increase the supply of affordable housing.

“Increase the low-income housing tax credit. We would expand that by $4 billion. We would invest $40 billion into the National Housing Trust Fund. That's particularly significant because that's aimed at people who are extremely low income, basically people who are making less than 30 percent of the area median income. We would invest more in senior housing and disabled housing. We would invest in traditional tools like Community Development Block Grants and home funding,” said Castro.

Castro said if he’s elected, he would work with communities to make building affordable housing easier.