Lil Nas X Cancels 515 Alive Performance

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A big-name rapper-singer will no longer be performing in Des Moines this weekend.

Organizers of 515 Alive Music Festival said Lil Nas X has canceled his performance. The festival said on Facebook it is due to scheduling conflicts.

Lil Nas X is known for his hit song “Old Town Road.” Last month, the song broke the record for longest consecutive run in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a 17-week run that is now up to 19 weeks.

515 Alive is happening this Friday and Saturday at Water Works Park in Des Moines.

EDM and hip hop artists such as Griz, Wiz Khalifa, Illenium, Flux Pavilion and Playboi Carti are set to perform at this year’s festival. Click here to see the full lineup.