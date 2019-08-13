× Motorcyclist Injured in Morning Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man was injured Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash near the east mixmaster.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called about a crash in the 5000 block of NE 22nd St. around 7:50 a.m. One motorcycle was involved and paramedics took a 46-year-old-man to the hospital.

The man’s name and condition have not been released.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

“This morning everybody saw how foggy it was. The roadways were dry, but it was foggy. So right now our crash scene detectives are working the accident, investigating maybe what the causes were,” said Lt. Heath Osberg, Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

NE 22nd Street between Broadway and NE 54th Avenue was closed while investigators examined the scene.