× Bomb Threats at Metro Walmarts Found Not-Credible

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – Bomb threats at two metro Walmart stores Wednesday morning have been deemed not credible by authorities.

The first threat was to the Windsor Heights Walmart at 1001 73rd St. Chief of Police Chad McCluskey says the call came in at 7:20 a.m. The store was evacuated while police investigated but officials found no evidence of a bomb on site.

The Altoona Police Department says a bomb threat was called in to the Walmart at 8th St. SW in Altoona at 7:23 a.m. The store was evacuated. The Altoona Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Probation Parole 5th District helped in the investigation. No explosives were found at that store either.

Both stores are back open.

The investigation into who called in the threats continues.