Chinese Influencers Use Social Media to Document Iowa State Fair Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa – Travel and food bloggers from China have made their way to the Iowa State Fair to document the culture and experience behind the 11-day event.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, the purpose of the tour is to highlight diversity through food and shed light on what American food is like from a Chinese perspective.

Zhe Zhao is a food blogger that uses his Instagram @chistopher_zhe to document his food journey.

“A private vlog to the whole food stall and special foods from Iowa like everything on a stick, pork stuff, especially the turkey drum stick,” Zhao said.

Zhao said food in the states is sweeter than in China.

Zhao and the rest of the group have tried everything from a classic milkshake, corn dog, turkey leg and root beer at the Iowa State Fair.

Eva Xie is a food and wine blogger interested in telling her viewers the difference in flavors here in the states.

Zhang Bin is a food blogger that uses Instagram as his outlet. His account is @heisewr. Bin said besides the food he loved milking a cow at the State Fair.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said this is the first time the country has done something like this, and they wanted to come to the Midwest in hopes of teaching people in China there is more to tour than the coasts in the United States.

“It’s a great state. Beautiful landscape, farm, and great people. I learned a new word: Iowa nice,” Zhao said.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing hopes to use online influencers to help make destinations like the Iowa State Fair more desirable for people to travel to.

The bloggers will spend two days in Chicago documenting their experience, before heading back to China.