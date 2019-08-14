Missing Girl Found Safe

Posted 6:03 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23PM, August 14, 2019

UPDATE: Janeisha has been found safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Police are asking for help finding a 10-year-old girl who’s been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines.

Janeisha White was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of E. 17th Street around 1:30pm on Wednesday.  Police say she left home voluntarily but they don’t know where she was heading.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and gray Capri pants.  She has long purple-tinted and braided hair.  She is 5′ 7″ tall.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 to report it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.