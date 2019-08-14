× Missing Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Janeisha has been found safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for help finding a 10-year-old girl who’s been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines.

Janeisha White was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of E. 17th Street around 1:30pm on Wednesday. Police say she left home voluntarily but they don’t know where she was heading.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and gray Capri pants. She has long purple-tinted and braided hair. She is 5′ 7″ tall.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 to report it.