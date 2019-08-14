Hy-Vee Warns Customers of Data Breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hy-Vee is warning customers of a data breach that could affect customers who've used their credit cards at gas pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.

The company says customers who used credit cards at cash registers or pharmacies are not impacted by the breach. They haven't said how many customers may have had their financial data compromised.

The company released this statement on the data breach on Wednesday: