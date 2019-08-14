× Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Case of Man Who Killed His Father

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear the case of a Bloomfield man convicted of killing his own father.

Michael Goodwin Jr. is appealing his 20-year prison sentence saying that he wasn’t properly represented in his sentencing hearing.

In 2017 at the age of 17 Goodwin pleaded guilty and admitted to shooting his father Michael Goodwin Sr. twice in the head while he was watching TV.

Goodwin Jr. was sentenced as an adult and says he either wants his sentence reversed or a new hearing with an attorney present.

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on September 18th in Des Moines.