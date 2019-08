× Motorcyclist Killed in Morning Crash in Polk County

GRIMES, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the 3100 block of SE Gateway Dr. in Grimes around 8:17 a.m. Officials say the collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Michael Fiori, was transported to Methodist hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car was not injured.