Steve King Says World is Populated Due to Rape and Incest in Defense of Opposition to Abortion Law Exemptions

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Congressman Steve King is once again facing bipartisan criticism for a controversial statement, this one coming on Wednesday morning in a speech to Metro conservatives.

In a speech to the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Urbandale, King defended his opposition to exceptions to state and federal abortion laws in cases of rape and incest. King told the audience that rape and incest are a part of human history, and that none of us would be here if not for children conceived by violent crimes.

"We know the reason why we have exceptions for most of us for rape and incest, because it's not the baby's fault," King told the audience, "I started to wonder about this. What if it was okay and what if we went back through all our family trees and pulled all those people out because of rape and incest. Would there be any population left in the world if we did that? Consider all the wars and all the rape and pillage that's taken place and whatever happened to culture after society. I know I can't certify that I'm not a product of that."

Later in the day King was asked to clarify his comments following a town hall event but sped off in an SUV, refusing to give a comment.

King's comments faced immediate criticism from both Democrat and Republican opponents as well as from one of the top Republicans in Congress and Democratic presidential candidates.

Democrat J.D. Scholten, who is attempting to challenge King again in November 2020, accused King of excusing violence against women. He released the following statement:

“Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa’s 4th district. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable. Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people. His comments are disrespectful to survivors and don’t reflect Iowan values. We stand for bringing all people together and fighting for the positive change that we desperately need here in Iowa.” -J.D. Scholten

Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra, who is challenging King a primary, released this statement:

"I am 100% pro-life but Congressman King's bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message and damage our cause. We can't afford to hand the 4th District to Nancy Pelosi and her allies in Congress. President Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions. In the State Senate, I've been an effective conservative who has fought for our values and delivered conservative results. I'll do the same in Congress." -State Senator Randy Feenstra, (R) Hull

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, one of the highest ranking Republicans in the US Congress, called King's words "appalling and bizarre" and said Iowans deserve better than him in a Twitter post.

Today’s comments by @RepSteveKingIA are appalling and bizarre. As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go. The people of Iowa’s 4th congressional district deserve better. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2019

Democrats on the campaign trail also weighed, offering universal opposition to King's words and calling on Americans to donate to Scholten's campaign.

Steve King is a racist, a misogynist and a disgrace to the country. He should not be a member of the United States Congress. https://t.co/QZbXSEFpdw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Steve King must resign. His latest comment is a disgusting attack on victims of sexual assault. The people of #IA04 deserve better. We must work together to elect @JDScholten in 2020. https://t.co/y5QDB4ToHc — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 14, 2019

I am appalled by Rep. Steve King’s cruel comments & his blatant disrespect for sexual assault survivors. As someone who strives for bipartisanship, I can tell you, this is not about Republicans or Democrats — this is about King’s pattern of disgracing Iowans w/ his rhetoric. https://t.co/whkFEb9nm8 — Abby Finkenauer (@RepFinkenauer) August 14, 2019

The Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault said King's words normalized rape and incest and likely will hurt survivors of assaults.

“Rape and incest are not a prerequisite for the human condition. Steve King’s words normalize rape and incest, hurt survivors, and undermine our efforts to support victims and their families. For centuries, sexual violence—including rape and incest—has been used as a tool to oppress and control others, especially people of color. One such glaring example is how colonists raped, pillaged, and stole land from Native American tribes, land that we continue to occupy to this day. For Rep. King to speak so flippantly of western civilization’s colonialization is offensive, inappropriate, and downright shameful.” -Shundrea S. Trotty, Director of Iowa Services & Programs for Iowa CASA

