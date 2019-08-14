× Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Requests Delay in Hearing on Suppressing Confession

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts last summer is requesting a hearing next week in his case be delayed.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the 20-year-old University of Iowa student’s death. Tibbetts disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th, 2018. Her body was found on August 21st, after investigators say Rivera led them to a cornfield about 15 minutes from Brooklyn.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, claims he wasn’t properly read his Miranda rights and wants his confession to be thrown out. A hearing on his motion to suppress the confession had been scheduled for August 23rd.

Wednesday morning, Rivera’s attorney filed a motion to continue the hearing. The attorney argues more time is needed because of “the complex nature of this case.” New grounds for the motion were added in a supplemental filing on Aug. 8th and a new 185-page report from a defense expert was just received on August 11th.

Rivera’s murder trial is scheduled for November 12th, 2019.