URBANDALE -- Fresh off a state baseball title, Urbandale is hoping to be just as good in football.

The J-Hawks went 6-4 last season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. UHS went 0-4 against fellow suburban schools Johnston, Centennial, Valley and Waukee, but 6-0 against everyone else.

Urbandale has been to the playoffs nine of the last 10 years, but hasn't won a first-round game since 2013.

The J-Hawks open the season August 30th with a trip to Johnston.