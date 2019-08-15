× Fair Dares: ‘Today in Iowa’ Reporters Take on Viewers’ Suggestions

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is jam-packed with fun, full of crazy experiences to try, and bursting with delicious food and drink you will want to devour. Our Today in Iowa reporters are just like everyone else who goes to the fair — eager to experience it all.

We asked our viewers for some Fair Dares to help them expand their comfort zones. Watch to see how Whitney Blakemore, Maria Lisignoli, and Christina Salonikas handled the challenge!