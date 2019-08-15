Hickenlooper Ends Presidential Campaign

One of the many Democratic candidates vying to be President has dropped out of the race.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper issuing a statement Thursday announcing the end of his campaign.

“A little over six months ago, I announced my run for President. In almost every aspect, this journey has been more exciting and more rewarding than I ever imagined. Although, of course, I did imagine a very different conclusion.

You know, the people I’ve met across this country take their responsibility to choose a President so seriously. In big groups and small, in living rooms and diners and backyards, people shared with me their deepest fears and highest hopes. They want solutions. They want this country moving forward. They’re sick of the chaos and dysfunction of Washington DC and I couldn’t agree with them more. I ran for President because this country is being ripped apart by politics and partisan games while our biggest problems go unsolved.

Today, I’m ending my campaign for President. But I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together. Don’t tell me that we can’t figure out how to lower prescription drug costs or tackle climate change. Don’t tell me we have to accept the number of gun deaths or the reduced job prospects of too many Americans.

I know when people work hard enough to get past their differences, you can make amazing progress. That’s what we did in Colorado and I was so proud to travel the country and tell people that change IS possible when you work together. That’s how Colorado made sure ninety-four percent of our people have health coverage; that’s how we took on the NRA and now have universal background checks; that’s how we went from being 40th in job growth to the number one economy in the country. We worked together.

I’m also proud of the campaign we ran. I want to thank each of you….The leaders across this country who supported this campaign…those of you who invested financially and the thousands more of you who made investments of your time and energy and ideas. Thank you all so much…. I will always be grateful to our incredible staff who worked their hearts out these last six months. You did great work against long odds. And of course, I have a wonderful circle of friends and colleagues, a remarkable son and an amazing wife. They mean the world to me.

People want to know what comes next for me. I’ve heard from so many Coloradans who want me to run for the United States Senate. They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state. I intend to give that some serious thought. I’ve been a geologist, a small businessman, a Mayor, a Governor and a candidate for President of the United States. At each step, I’ve always looked forward with hope. And I always will. Thank you.”