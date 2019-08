× Kate Spade Outlet Store Coming to Altoona Shopping Center

ALTOONA, Iowa — Shoppers at the Outlets of Des Moines will have a new option this fall.

The shopping center announced Thursday that Kate Spade New York will open a location there in November of this year.

The brand’s iconic handbags, jewelry, footwear and more will join stores like Micahel Kors, Ralph Lauren, Nike, and others at the open-air shopping center in Altoona.