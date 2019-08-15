× Legal Sports Betting Begins Thursday in Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows Casino is expecting big crowds for the opening of legalized sports betting in Iowa Thursday.

The casino will cut the ribbon on its new sports betting area at 11:30 a.m. and the first bets can be placed at noon.

Iowans will be able to bet on games using an app, but you must go to a licensed casino to sign up. The app itself won’t be released for another week.

Prairie Meadows says sports gambling is something Iowans have long looked forward to.

“I think it’s going to be massive, the other new states that we’ve been in in the last year the response has been overwhelming. Everyone loves to bet on their favorite teams, they just want to do it in a legal licensed fashion and we’re offering that in Iowa here at Prairie Meadows, and people can not only watch the games but they can enjoy the rest of the casino and bet on their favorite teams right here,” said David Grolman with William Hill Racing & Sports Book.

Of Iowa’s 19 casinos, all but one is offering sports gambling.