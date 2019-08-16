× Police: ‘Active Situation’ in Altoona is Result of Armed Robbery Near Adventureland, Prairie Meadows

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona Police are searching for a man they say is armed with a gun and robbed an Altoona restaurant on Friday morning.

Police told us earlier they were responding to an “active situation” at Spectator’s Sports Bar & Grill at 3200 Adventureland Dr.

They now say there was they are searching for a black male described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white button-up shirt, blue tactical pants, brown shoes, and a dark ball cap.

Sgt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department says they are asking people to stay away from the area of Adventureland, Prairie Meadows, and NE Hubbell Ave.

Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.