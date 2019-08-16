Iowa Couple Who Locked Boy in Dark, Dungeon-like Room Will Spend Decades in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Ackley father and his girlfriend will spend up to three decades in prison for locking his son in a dungeon-like space under their stairs.

Alex Shadlow and Traci Tyler each received three ten-year sentences Friday. The judge ordered them to be served consecutively.

Last month, Shadlow pleaded guilty to kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. Tyler pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.

The couple admitted to locking Shadlow's then 8-year-old son in a makeshift room for at least 30 days. The dark, 6-by-6-foot room had no furniture or blankets and just a tin can for a toilet. The child spent up to nine hours a day in the space.

The Department of Human Services was alerted when teachers reported the boy was always hungry and had patches of hair falling out. The child told teachers he was locked under the stairs and only allowed out to attend school.