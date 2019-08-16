Jaw Dropping Alligator Show at the Iowa State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There are lots of animals at the Iowa State Fair, but not all of them are farm animals. The Kachunga Alligator Show, located near the Animal Learning Center and across from the Thrill Ville amusement park, showcases several American Alligators.

Bert Lukas, the show’s alligator handler, said a big part of the show is educating the public.

“We want to make sure people take steps when they come to Florida so they can keep themselves out of harm’s way from these animals,” Lukas said.

In addition to learning about alligators, Lukas gets into the water and wrestles their big 8-foot American Alligator.

The Kachunga Alligator Show also has smaller alligators that people can hold and take pictures with after the show.

There is even an albino alligator, it is one of 100 in the entire world.

The Kachunga Alligator Show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. It is free to attend and a picture holding the small alligator costs $10.