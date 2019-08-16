× New TV Deal Expands Access to Iowa High School State Championships

IOWA — For years, the biggest complaint with the Iowa High School Athletic Association has been viewing access to state championships. That will all change this year.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday it has agreed to a new television deal that will put games back on the air in much of Iowa.

The association, along with the Iowa High School Sports Network, announced football, basketball and wrestling finals will be available for free statewide over the air on television. Games will be on the Fox digital sub-channel 17.3 in central Iowa. For those who have DirecTV or Dish, an antenna may be required.

The finals will also be streamed live, for free, on ihssn.com. Other sports championships can also be seen live and free through the streaming service.

Under the previous contract, only satellite customers had access to games aired exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago. The contract gave out-of-state viewers easier access to games than Iowans.