Police Looking for Man Linked to at Least 8 Downtown Burglaries

DES MOINES, Iowa – Arrest warrants have been issued for a man police say committed several burglaries involving stolen bikes in downtown Des Moines over the last five months.

Twenty-year-old Justus Flactiff is wanted on eight third-degree burglary counts and will soon be charged with second-degree burglary, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say they went looking for Flactiff last week and recovered 15 bikes, some stolen and some believed to be stolen, from a homeless camp where he stayed.

Sgt. Parizek says they’ve seen a significant rise in burglaries between the first crime they linked to Flactiff on April 3rd and the most recent on Aug. 11th. They believe Flactiff is responsible for other burglaries but are still gathering evidence in those cases.

“He is definitely somebody that we think his arrest will impact the crime here significantly,” says Parizek.

If you have any information on Flactiff’s location, you can send a tip to policepio@dmgov.org or call it in to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400. Sgt. Parizek says there is reward money available to tipsters in this case.