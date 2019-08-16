× Police Seek Help to Find Family of Homeless Man Who Died After Fall from Bridge

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for help to find the family of a homeless man who died after being found seriously injured along a bike path earlier this month.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Fire Department says he found 48-year-old Linh Quoc Mai along the Neal Smith bike trail, under the University Avenue river bridge on the morning of Aug. 3rd. He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Investigators say it appears the man fell from about 30 feet, from a platform under the bridge, on to the rocks underneath.

Parizek says Linh Quoc Mai was homeless and had lived in Des Moines for several years, and before that lived in Sioux City.

Officials have been unsuccessful in finding any of his family members and are now asking for the public’s help. If you have information on Linh Quoc Mai’s family, please contact the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office at 515-286-2102.