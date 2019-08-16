× Social Media Tip Leads to Arrest of Des Moines Bank Robbery Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are crediting a tip from social media for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a Des Moines bank robbery.

The Banker’s Trust in the 100 block of E. Euclid Ave. was robbed just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect passed a note to the teller that said he was armed. He left the bank and ran southbound.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says they posted images of the suspect to the department’s Facebook page at 6:15 a.m. Friday and by 10:00 a.m. they had him in custody. A social media tip led to the arrest of 55-year-old Alonzo Mayfield at a southside Des Moines home.

Police say he was initially reluctant to come out of the home, but a short time later was taken into custody without incident.

Mayfield is being charged with robbery and will be booked into the Polk County Jail.