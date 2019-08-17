Boone Area Humane Society Clears Their Shelter by Waiving Adoption Fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Only four days after an extreme case of animal hoarding in Ames, the Boone Area Humane Society hosted a Clear the Shelter event Saturday to try to make space by waiving the adoption fees. More than 100 people showed up to adopt a pet.

“It’s a nice thing to help them out. They are already fixed and microchipped, so they are all ready to go. It helps keep down the population,” Boone resident Frank Outersky said.

The Boone Area Humane Society said the cat population in Iowa is at an all-time high at this time of the year and shelters around the state are overflowing with cats.

They said it is because animals are breeding right now, and people have not spayed or neutered their animals.

“If you’re feeding the animal, please fix them. Whether it’s outside cats, we have a TNR program and we can help you. Whether it’s your own personal animal and you can’t afford vet services, we can help you. Please spay and neuter your animals,” Boone Area Humane Society Executive Director Vanessa Heenan said.

The Clear the Shelter event ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, and while it is only an annual event, there will be adoption specials at the local pet shops throughout the month.