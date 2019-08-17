× Massive Fire Destroys Building in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A massive fire destroyed a commercial building in Marshalltown.

The Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a fire at 713 W. Madison Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 5,000 square foot Morton-style building on fire.

Officials said the largest portion of the fire was located at the west side of the building. Additionally, a 53-foot semi-trailer also caught fire near the west side.

Fifteen firefighters battled the flames for about three hours, but the building is a total loss. Officials said it was unoccupied at the time of the fire, so there were no fatalities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.