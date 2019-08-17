Motorcyclist Dead After Collision in Fort Dodge

Posted 9:05 pm, August 17, 2019, by

WHO-HD

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a man is dead and another is injured after a collision in Fort Dodge.

It happened at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street in Fort Dodge at 9:41 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a motorcyclist, 51-year-old Sean Mannel, entered the intersection at the same time as a Jeep and the two collided.

Mannel was taken to Trinity Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene.

