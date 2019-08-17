Newton Boy Raises Thousands of Dollars to Help Zambian Village

Posted 7:52 pm, August 17, 2019

NEWTON, Iowa -- A 10-year-old boy in Newton has completed his mission to raise thousands of dollars for people in a Zambian village.

Channel 13 first told you about River Miller's Heavenly Hot Dogs stand in June. Miller was serving up an adventurous menu to help raise money to build a well for a community in Zambia.

This week, River reached his goal, raising more than $4,000 for the well. He even raised an extra $500 to feed another nearby village for a month.

His mother, Pastor Janelle Miller of Christian Life Church, plans to take some of the money raised on a mission trip to Zambia.

