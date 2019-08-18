× Full Interviews With 10 Presidential Candidates at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attending the Iowa State Fair is practically required for presidential candidates who want to build momentum toward next year’s Iowa caucuses. More than 20 candidates made their way around the fair to meet with Iowans during the 11 days. Hear what ten of them had to say in full interviews with Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price.

Michael Bennet

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet hopes to stop his party from embracing “Medicare For All” to dramatically alter the country’s health care system. Bennet doesn’t believe Americans really want to eliminate private health insurance as “Medicare For All” could require. Bennet warns that Democrats shouldn’t go too far in pledging to change the system.

Cory Booker

The work never stops on the farm, but far fewer farmers are doing that work. USDA figures show about 7% of Iowa farms have disappeared over the past decade. Since 1950, it's nearly six in ten. That's due in part to larger corporations replacing small, family farms. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says the private sector is getting too big.

Steve Bullock

Montana Governor Steve Bullock said he has lots of friends in the 2020 presidential race, and he looks forward to defeating them all. Bullock talked about the changes he, as a gun owner, wants to see in America's gun laws.

Pete Buttigieg

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he's the candidate that can best grow rural America, and he released his plan to do it. He claims his plan will empower rural communities by investing in small towns to create jobs and expanding broadband, among other ideas.

Julián Castro

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has been answering questions for something his twin brother did. Joaquin Castro tweeted out the names of people in San Antonio who donated to Donald Trump's campaign. That information is publicly available to anyone, but the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., claimed that it was essentially the same as the hit list the mass shooter in Dayton, Ohio, created of enemies while he was in high school. Castro explained why he supports what his brother did.

Kirsten Gillibrand

The term "white privilege" has become part of the conversation in the 2020 presidential election. Some people believe white people have difficulty truly understanding what people of color experience and how being white has been an advantage in certain situations. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discussed what can be a sensitive topic for some.

John Hickenlooper

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper ended his presidential campaign on August 15. Prior to that decision, he saw key campaign personnel leave, he didn't raise much money, and he was low standing in the early polls. Hickenlooper spoke with Dave Price the day before he ended his presidential run.

Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar sat down at the the Iowa State Fair to talk about why she believes reversing decades of shrinking population in rural areas is actually possible.

Bill Weld

Bill Weld was Libertarian Gary Johnson’s running mate for the 2016 presidential election. Now, the former Massachusetts governor is a Republican again and is trying to beat President Trump. Weld went on Insiders during the Iowa State Fair to discuss why he is running and why he thinks he would be a better president than Trump.

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is pitching an idea to Iowans where the federal government would give each person $1,000 per month as a way to make sure everyone can afford the necessities. To help pay for it, he would charge a consumption tax on everything produced. Yang talked in further depth about his plan.