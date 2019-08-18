× Insiders 8/18/19: Amy Klobuchar’s Plan for Rural America, What DNC Chair Tom Perez Thinks of the Virtual Iowa Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar sat down at the the Iowa State Fair to talk about why she believes reversing decades of shrinking population in rural areas is actually possible.

For the first time ever, you can take part in the Iowa Democratic Party's virtual caucus next year. The party hopes this will allow more people to take part, especially those who can't travel to a caucus site for whatever reason. Channel 13’s Dave Price sat down with Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez to find out what he thinks about the virtual caucus.

Could Iowa Congressman Steve King's recent comments about rape and incest hurt his ability to raise funds?

Remembering, spelling and pronouncing all of the names of the people running for president can be a challenge. We have some fun at the Iowa State Fair trying to do all of those things.

Here's what we learned about the candidates from Cast Your Kernel at the fair.