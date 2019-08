Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Sears launched a 30 second attack ad toward Keith Murphy titled, "Out with the Old, In with the New".

Murphy responds, "My ad was fair and factual. Sears’ unwarranted and unfair attack ad is full of half-truths, outright lies, and downright ageism."

Here's Murphy's ad that went after Sears first. You be the judge if it's "fair and factual".

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a SoundOff parody.