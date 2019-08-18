× Man Arrested for Child Endangerment and Domestic Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro man faces charges after police say he tried to back into the mother of his child with his car while she was holding their young daughter.

Arron Logan, 21, faces one count of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault.

The charges stem from an incident on July 29. The mother told police he had taken her phone and put it in his car, then tried to leave their apartment in the 4800 block of NE 29th Street in Des Moines. She says she was standing behind the car to keep him from taking her phone when he backed into her and their daughter. Neither were seriously hurt.

Logan is being held in the Polk County Jail on $5,300 bond.