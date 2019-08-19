× Biden Returns to Iowa this Week for Campaign Events

IOWA — Former Vice President Joe Biden has several campaign stops scheduled in Iowa this week.

The Democrat is hoping to win his party’s presidential nomination and face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Biden says he will roll out his vision for rebuilding the middle class and unifying a politically divisive country during his events.

Tuesday afternoon at 2:15, he intends to start at Sunset Ridge Garn in Prole — that’s in Warren County. After that, he’ll head to the metro to speak at Living History Farms at 5:30 p.m. in Urbandale.

Biden will stay in the metro on Wednesday, speaking at DMACC in Ankeny. Then he’ll head to Prairie Meadows in Altoona before ending his Iowa stop in Newton at the DMACC Maytag Center.

These events are all open to the public but you’re asked to RSVP on Biden’s website.