Hawkeyes and Cyclones Both Ranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Football Poll
IOWA — The AP Top 25 Preseason football poll is out and both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones will start the season with a coveted spot on the list.
The Hawkeyes start the season ranked 20th in the nation. The Cyclones are right behind them in the 21st spot.
Defending national champion Clemson begins the season ranked as the top team in the nation. They’re followed by national runner-up Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs in third.
Here are the complete rankings:
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 Oklahoma
5 Ohio St
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas
11 Oregon
12 Texas A & M
13 Washington
14 Utah
15 Penn State
16 Auburn
17 Central Florida
18 Mich St
19 Wisconsin
20 Iowa
21 Iowa State
22 Syracuse
23 Washington State
24 Nebraska
25 Stanford