× Hawkeyes and Cyclones Both Ranked in AP Top 25 Preseason Football Poll

IOWA — The AP Top 25 Preseason football poll is out and both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones will start the season with a coveted spot on the list.

The Hawkeyes start the season ranked 20th in the nation. The Cyclones are right behind them in the 21st spot.

Defending national champion Clemson begins the season ranked as the top team in the nation. They’re followed by national runner-up Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs in third.

Here are the complete rankings:

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 Oklahoma

5 Ohio St

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Florida

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas

11 Oregon

12 Texas A & M

13 Washington

14 Utah

15 Penn State

16 Auburn

17 Central Florida

18 Mich St

19 Wisconsin

20 Iowa

21 Iowa State

22 Syracuse

23 Washington State

24 Nebraska

25 Stanford