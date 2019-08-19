× Iowa State Fair Smashes Attendance Record in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — More people visited the Iowa State Fair than ever before in 2019.

A total of 1,170,375 people attended the fair this year, beating the record set last year of 1,130,260.

“The recipe for records, included unseasonably nice weather, an outstanding Grandstand lineup, competition from livestock to quilts, new day time programming, over 50 new foods, and a national stump speech spotlight,” said the Iowa State Fair in a press release.

With the exception of August 9, more people attended each day than the previous year. Three different one-day records were set in 2019. Those days were Tuesday, August 13, Wednesday, August 14, and Friday, August 16.

Here’s a breakdown of this year’s daily attendance:

Thursday, August 8 – 84,928

Friday, August 9 – 103,096

Saturday, August 10 – 122,111

Sunday, August 11 – 108,283

Monday, August 12 – 97,682

Tuesday, August 13 – 102,953*

Wednesday, August 14 – 109,323*

Thursday, August 15 – 104,247

Friday, August 16 – 112,891*

Saturday, August 17 – 119,276

Sunday, August 18 – 105,585

*One day attendance record.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the largest fairs in the country and has been recording attendance numbers over a million since 2002.