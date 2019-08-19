× Johnston’s ‘Ninja Bug Man’ Competes on American Ninja Warrior

GRIMES, Iowa — Iowa will again be represented in the American Ninja Warrior competition.

Monday night, Tyler Smith of Johnston, known as Ninja Bug Man, will be featured on an episode of ANW. He competed in the Cincinnati city finals, which were filmed back in late May.

A watch party is being held at Emerge Academy in Grimes Monday night starting at 6:00 p.m. The first hour will be an open gym, so you can try to be a ninja yourself.

The public is asked to RSVP to the event on the Facebook event.

You can watch the full American Ninja Warrior episode live on Channel 13 at 7:00 p.m.