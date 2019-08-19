× Police: Man Shot During Attempted Robbery in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of E. 6th Street a little after 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was sitting in his car when he was approached by a group of young males who tried to rob him. As he was driving away, one shot was fired, and the victim was hit in the back.

The man kept driving and stopped at the QuikTrip at 1424 E. Euclid Ave. to call for help. Police say he was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting but police are continuing the investigation.